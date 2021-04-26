NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) - An Oklahoma man was sentenced to 18 years in prison Monday for his role in a case where shots were fired at a Seneca, Missouri, police officer’s vehicle during a pursuit.

Kenneth C. Nelums, 61, of Picher, Oklahoma, was sentenced after he entered an Alford plea in Newton County Circuit Court to first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon in a plea agreement. A third charge of armed criminal action was dismissed, The Joplin Globe reported.

Two co-defendants, Tony L. Helms, 53, of Baxter Springs, Kansas; and Bradley R. Holmes Jr., 24, of Miami, Oklahoma, were each sentenced to 15 years after they entered guilty and Alford pleas, respectively, earlier this year.

The Sept. 12 shooting started after the officer tried to stop a pickup truck in Seneca that did not have license plates that did match the vehicle.

Shots were fired at the police cruiser through a rear sliding window during the pursuit on Missouri Highway 43. Some shots hit the cruiser but no one was injured.

The suspects fled after the truck crashed through a fence, crossed a field and hit a tree. The men were quickly arrested.

