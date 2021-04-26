ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) - An 11-year-old boy was hit by gunshots fired from outside a house in Rochester, police said.

The Democrat and Chronicle reports that the boy was inside a house in the southwest part of the city when he was shot at about 9 p.m. Sunday.

The boy was shot at least once in his upper body, police said. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, Rochester Police Lt. Michael Ciulla said.

In an unrelated shooting four hours later, a 16-year-old Rochester boy was shot once in the lower body, police said. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Neither boy’s name was released.

