RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A 14-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old more than two weeks ago, Richmond police said.

The suspect also was charged with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, news outlets reported. The teenager’s name is not being released because of his age.

According to police, Jaywan Riley, 15, was shot at around 4:45 p.m. on April 8 in south Richmond. Riley, a high school freshman, was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

So far, police have not commented on what led to the shooting.

