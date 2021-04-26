PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Providence police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide in the city last week, and said they are searching for a suspect in a separate killing earlier this month.

Johnny Xaykosy, 31, of Providence, faces a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting last Thursday of Nickolas DePanni, the result of what police called an argument over a drug deal, police said in an emailed statement.

DePanni, 31, of Smithfield, was treated on the scene and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Xaykosy was held without bail at his arraignment Monday and did not enter a plea, as is normal in district court. A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

Police also said they have an issued an arrest warrant for Phillip Manners, 41. He is wanted for questioning in the death April 16 of Joshua Costa, 31, of Lincoln, who died after he was shot inside an autobody shop on Harris Avenue. Anyone who knows of Manners’ whereabouts is asked to contact investigators.

There have been seven homicides in the city this year, four this month.

