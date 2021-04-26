Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Monday signed legislation to establish the state’s first LGBTQ+ Advisory Board.

The new board will include 21 non-legislative citizen members, at least 15 of whom shall identify as LGBTQ+. The members will be appointed by Mr. Northam and top officials within his administration.

They will advise the democratic governor on economic, professional, cultural, educational and governmental connections between the LGBTQ community and the commonwealth.

The bill to create the board passed both chambers of the state legislature this year. It was sponsored by Delegate Alfonso Lopez, a Democrat who represents Arlington and Fairfax.

