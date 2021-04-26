Political power shifted from blue to red states Monday as the Census Bureau announced how seats in the U.S. House will be divvied up for the next decade, giving Texas two new seats and Florida one seat, while California and New York each lost seats.

Also gaining seats were Colorado, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon, while Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia ceded seats.

The changes are smaller than analysts had predicted, with just 13 states seeing changes — the fewest since the current method of apportionment began in 1941, said Census Director Ron S. Jarmin.

