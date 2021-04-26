Actress-activist Rose McGowan called the Democratic Party a “cult” that has brainwashed its followers, particularly women who think they are its beneficiaries.

In an interview Monday evening on Fox News Channel, Ms. McGowan said the media’s “propaganda machine” is tearing the country apart by setting people against one another.

“I grew up in a cult, a very famous cult, the Children of God,” which she said had led her to realize how “you might be in a cult too if you don’t know the signs.”

“Democrats especially are in a deep cult that they really don’t know about and aren’t really aware of,” she said.

Ms. McGowan was one of the leading voices in launching the #MeToo movement and among the first to publicly accuse movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of rape.

But she also described being on the outs because she has refused to pull any punches on the Democratic Party, the Clintons and the feminist establishment, all of whom she accuses of enabling Weinstein, a longtime key donor and political broker.

“The #MeToo media period was a painful period for many,” including what she called “my persecution and awakening from being a Democrat.”

She learned “how the left can harm people just as much as the right,” she told “Primetime” guest host Tammy Bruce, also a former liberal who called the actress “my personal hero.”

Ms. McGowan said that she would advise young women that “freedom comes at the price of realizing how you’re being controlled.”

She advised young women and others to examine “what part of your beliefs are organic to you and what part have been implanted by Hollywood, the media” and others.

The actress called the latter beliefs “polyester” and said people should “pull it out of your fabric.”

“You can still believe in whatever party … but not to the limit where it makes it so you cannot have a human conversation with every other person,” she said, predicting that “I’m going to get a lot of hate for going on Fox News.”

Ms. McGowan didn’t back down from some liberal stances, in her first appearance on the conservative-leaning network.

“I am not a conservative” and believe in some “personal freedoms your viewers might not,” she said. “But I can still be your friend, can still be your ally.”

