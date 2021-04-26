The Supreme Court announced Monday it will hear a major Second Amendment case out of New York concerning the right to carry a firearm for self-defense.

At least four justices voted to hear the challenge over a state’s ability to deny applications for concealed-carry licenses. The lawsuit was brought by two men who had their concealed permit applications denied in New York after officials said under state law they did not show they needed to carry a firearm for self defense in public.

The men brought the case to the high court arguing the Second Amendment gives them the right to possess a firearm outside the home.

The case will be argued during the justices’ next term, which begins in October 2021.

It’s been years since the high court took up a major guns rights case.

In 2008, the high court ruled in District of Columbia v Heller the Second Amendment protected the right to own a firearm in the home.

