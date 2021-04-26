TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Tucson police are searching for two carjacking suspects who fatally shot a man while fleeing a downtown parking garage.

Authorities say they received several 911 calls about a shooting around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on Congress Street near Toole Avenue.

Witnesses say two men with a handgun were trying to rob people inside a parking garage and then carjacked a pickup truck. They collided with several cars as they made their way to the first floor.

Investigators say they shot a man in the chest who was one of several people confronting them.

Responding officers attempted first aid but he was pronounced dead. He has since been identified as 52-year-old Mark Edward Doe.

Several hours later, police spotted the pickup but with only the driver. They tried to pull the car over as the driver opened fire on officers.

Authorities say the driver abandoned the car and fled into a nearby apartment complex. SWAT officers searched the area but failed to find him.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 or the Tucson Police Department.

