MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man has been charged in the death of a 5-month-old infant, authorities said.

Dominic Michael Antonio Liberto, 24, of Mount Carmel was indicted last week on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated child neglect and aggravated child abuse, the Times News reported. The Hawkins County man is charged in the December death of Aspen Reese Shepherd, according to the indictment.

Liberto turned himself in on Friday and was being held in the Hawkins County Jail, officials said. It wasn’t clear whether he had an attorney.

Prosecutor Dan Armstrong told the Times News that officials weren’t immediately releasing more details in the case.

