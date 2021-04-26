HAMMOND, La. (AP) - Officials at Southeastern Louisiana University are warning students and employees to be on guard after an armed robbery was reported on campus.

Campus police sent electronic messages to faculty and staff over the weekend telling them the crime happened Sunday in a campus parking lot, WVUE-TV reported.

Police said they are obtaining warrants for the suspect and that there is no threat to the university “at this time.”

With nearly 15,000 students, Southeastern Louisiana University is the state’s third-largest university, according to its website.

