VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) - A U.S. spy satellite was launched into space from California on Monday.

The NROL-82 satellite lifted off from Vandenberg Air Force Base aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket at 1:47 p.m.

The launch was webcast until the second stage ignited and the protective cover over the satellite was jettisoned.

As is customary, the webcast then ceased at the request of the National Reconnaissance Office.

The NRO is the government agency in charge of developing, building, launching and maintaining U.S. intelligence satellites.

