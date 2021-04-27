FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) - Three West Virginia men have been sentenced in the 2016 slayings of two people.

Steven Skaggs and Stephanie Watters were shot in the head in a home near Victor in Fayette County. The house was then set on fire, prosecutors said.

Brian S. Willis, 32, of Victor, was sentenced Friday in Fayette County Circuit Court to two consecutive terms of life in prison without parole for two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree arson, and conspiracy to commit murder or arson, news outlets reported.

Prosecutors said Willis will begin serving his sentence after he completes a lengthy prison sentence for unrelated convictions in an attempted robbery and attempted murder of two other men in 2017.

Charles E. Gill, 24, of Victor, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for two counts of voluntary manslaughter and second-degree arson. Everette Gill, 57, of Berkeley Springs, formerly of Victor, was sentenced to up to five years in prison for conspiracy to commit murder or arson.

