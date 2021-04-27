A funeral will be held next Monday for Andrew Brown Jr., a Black man shot and killed by North Carolina deputies, with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy.

Lawyers for Brown’s family said that the funeral will take place at noon on Monday in Elizabeth City. Other details of the arrangements were still being settled. Brown was shot and killed last week by Pasquotank County deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants.

Brown’s family asked Sharpton to deliver the eulogy because they felt the civil rights leader would properly honor his legacy, said Lee Ferebee, the uncle of Brown’s son Khalil Ferebee.

“We had a really good conversation about giving Andrew the kind of sendoff that we felt like he was worthy of,” Ferebee said in a phone interview. “So, Reverend Sharpton, we reached out to him, and we confirmed that he’s going to be performing the eulogy for us.”

The civil rights leader delivered the eulogy last week for Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by a police officer in Minnesota.

Sharpton told The Associated Press in a phone interview that he agreed to the family’s request and spoke to Khalil Ferebee by phone Monday night. He said he’s also working with local clergy and North Carolina civil rights leaders including the Rev. William Barber II, the leader of the Poor People’s Campaign to draw attention to racial injustice.

“The family ought to know that the value of his life is being saluted around the world,” Sharpton said.

Sharpton said that he wants to both celebrate Brown’s life and help call attention to larger problems with policing that need to be addressed.

“I would want to get across that this is a human being. And for us, it’s part of a continual abuse of police power,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.