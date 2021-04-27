The Biden administration on Tuesday said fully vaccinated people can ditch their COVID-19 masks when dining outside with other households or at backyard soirees but should keep them on at big concerts or sporting events.

They are cautious moves that will liberate some but risk angering those who say outdoor masking is performative and bigger rewards are needed to incentivize vaccination.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance on outdoor mask-wearing as President Biden faces intense pressure to outline a path to normalcy as the vaccination campaign unfolds. More than half of U.S. adults have received at least one dose of a vaccine as officials push for widespread immunity to wrangle down the virus.

The CDC previously said people who are fully vaccinated can gather with other vaccinated persons for a small indoor gathering, like a dinner party. It also said vaccinated people could gather inside with unvaccinated persons from another household who are at low risk of developing severe COVID-19, and loosened rules on travel for vaccinated persons.

It is widely accepted that the risk of coronavirus transmission is far greater indoors than outside.

The CDC said people don’t need to cover their faces if they’re at an outdoor restaurant with people from other households and can mix with both vaccinated and unvaccinated persons at small outdoor gatherings.

The CDC said there’s no need for fully vaccinated people to wear a mask when walking, running, hiking or biking outdoors alone or with members of their household.

The agency said it moving warily on large outdoor gatherings, like sports and concerts, because many people remain unvaccinated and transmission remains high.

“In public spaces, the vaccination status of other people or whether they are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 is likely unknown. Therefore, fully vaccinated people should continue to follow guidance to protect themselves and others, including wearing a well-fitted mask, when indoors or in an outdoor setting or venue where masks are required,” the CDC guidance says.

Masks became ubiquitous toward the start of the global pandemic last year, as federal officials recognized the extent of the asymptomatic transmission of the coronavirus. But they swiftly became a symbol of the political fights around government rules designed to control the virus.

Some states, which can issue binding rules, have plowed ahead the CDC in relaxing rules.

Texas, for one, lifted its public mask mandate entirely and welcoming a capacity crowd for baseball’s Opening Day in Arlington this month.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship recently held a mask-optional event in a packed indoor arena in Jacksonville, Florida. UFC president Dana White said it is “time to get back to normal.”

Republican lawmakers have accused U.S. officials of being overly cautious in requiring masks and say relaxing rules will get more people to roll up their sleeves.

Sen. Roger Marshall, Kansas Republican, issued a public service announcement Tuesday that urges people to get vaccinated “so we can throw away our masks and live life as free as we did before.”

