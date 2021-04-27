Cindy McCain blasted the media’s treatment of presidential son Hunter Biden in an interview released Tuesday night, calling it cruel and intended to ridicule.

The widow of 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain said her remarks were “not to be political,” but to say that the extensive reporting on Mr. Biden was unhelpful to addicts.

“In the case of Hunter Biden, whether you like him or not, whether you agree with him or not, I don’t care. But the fact of the matter, they have once again shamed a man who is struggling in addiction, and the media has taken no sense of responsibility about helping him deal with this,” she reportedly said in an interview on theSkimm’s podcast “Skimm’d From The Couch.”

“Instead, they’ve made sure that he’s a laughing stock of America, and I just find that wrong,” said Mrs. McCain, who discussed in the interview her own opioid addiction.

Mrs. McCain also wrote about her drug use in her book, “Stronger: Courage, Hope, and Humor In My Life With John McCain,” which was released Tuesday.

Mr. Biden also wrote about his drug and alcohol abuse in his own memoir released this spring.

He also was accused during the last presidential campaign of raking in millions in corrupt cash by trading on the family name.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.