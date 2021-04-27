Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas turned the country’s courthouses into limited sanctuaries for illegal immigrants Tuesday, ordering ICE and Border Patrol agents to stop arresting people near the facilities unless there’s an overwhelming national security or public safety reason.

The move is a victory for immigration activists who for years have complained that illegal immigrants are afraid to show up as witnesses in cases, or to attend their own cases, because they fear they’ll be arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

It’s also a major reversal for ICE, which has long said courthouses are a critical part of enforcement because they’re safe — those who enter have been screened and don’t have weapons. And ICE officials have said those they’re arresting at courthouses are significant targets, not random migrants swept up as collateral.

Mr. Mayorkas rejected that reasoning.

“The expansion of civil immigration arrests at courthouses during the prior administration had a chilling effect on individuals’ willingness to come to court or work cooperatively with law enforcement,” he said.

Mr. Mayorkas demanded monthly reports on arrests so he could judge how the policy is going.

The department said Mr. Mayorkas was seeking to “balance” access to courts with “legitimate civil immigration enforcement interests.”

The policy applies “in or near courthouses” at federal, state and local levels.

Some states and courts had already adopted sanctuary policies banning ICE from making arrests in non-public parts of their buildings.

Courthouses now join schools, hospitals, churches and political rallies as non-enforcement zones for ICE.

And Tuesday’s announcement marks the first time Border Patrol agents have been restricted in actions at a courthouse.

