Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday Rep. Liz Cheney is a “warmongering fool” and said the Wyoming Republican is refusing to rule out a presidential bid in 2024 because of her poor polling at home.

Ms. Cheney scored a series of headlines at the GOP retreat this week in Orlando. She broke with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on the scope of a proposed 9/11-style commission, saying it should focus narrowly on the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The Wyoming Republican refused to rule out a presidential bid in 2024, according to the New York Post, and she stood firm in her conviction that the Republican Party must move on from Mr. Trump following the loss of the White House and both chambers of Congress on his watch.

Mr. Trump apparently was keeping tabs.

“Liz Cheney is polling sooo low in Wyoming, and has sooo little support, even from the Wyoming Republican Party, that she is looking for a way out of her Congressional race,” Mr. Trump said in a statement. “Based on all polling, there is no way she can win.”

“She’ll either be yet another lobbyist or maybe embarrass her family by running for President, in order to save face,” he said. “This warmongering fool wants to stay in the Middle East and Afghanistan for another 19 years, but doesn’t consider the big picture—Russia and China!”

Mr. Trump has called on his supporters to get rid of Ms. Cheney in the primary races next year, along with the 9 other Republicans that voted to impeach him for inciting the Jan. 6 events at the Capitol.

