CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) - A driver accused of causing a deadly wrong-way freeway crash in Chandler two months ago had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit, newly released court documents show.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 25-year-old Hannah Dike of Phoenix is facing a charge of reckless manslaughter.

It was unclear Tuesday if Dike had a lawyer yet who could speak on her behalf about the case.

DPS officials said Dike was injured in the Feb. 10 crash and was in a medical rehabilitation facility for weeks.

Dike had to be pulled from her vehicle and DPS troopers reported smelling alcohol on her breath and requested the blood test from the hospital.

According to court paperwork, Dike’s blood-alcohol level was .275%, which is 3.4 times the legal limit for drivers in Arizona.

DPS officials said 31-year-old Bobby Kramer was in the car that Dike‘s vehicle struck on Interstate 10 and he died at the scene.

Kramer was a Navy veteran who worked as the food and beverage director at two restaurants in downtown Chandler.

