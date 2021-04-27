SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) - A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach accused of sexually assaulted a student has waived his right to a preliminary trial and has been bound over to a trial court for arraignment.

Nathan Rogers, 25, of South Sioux City, agreed on Monday to be arraigned on the charges in district court, the Sioux City Journal reported.

Rogers was arrested in March and charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse. The charges stem from allegations by a 15-year-old girl who told police that Rogers grabbed and sexually assaulted her at his home last December. She told investigators she had gone to his home because Rogers promised her a vape pen, used to inhale nicotine and flavorings.

Rogers is free on bond after posting $100,000 of his $1 million bond earlier this month. He is required to wear a GPS tracking device and is banned from having contact with anyone under the age of 19 and from entering any school or school grounds.

