WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa man was arrested after animal control officers say he left his dog to starve to death in locked in a crate in the man’s garage.

Police arrested Wynston Trevon Bailey, 28, of Waterloo, on Saturday on suspicion of animal neglect causing death, the Courier reported.

Court records say animal control officers found a Husky/pit bull mix dead inside the wire crate of Friday. Bailey told investigators he had initially fed the dog table scraps, because he ran out of money to buy dog food, police said. Bailey said he later did buy dog food, but the dog wouldn’t eat it and died.

But officials said the dog had been eating a blanket inside the crate, as scraps of if were found in the dog’s stomach and in feces in the cage. A necropsy found that the dog died of malnutrition and starvation.

