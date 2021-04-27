CINCINNATI — The former campaign manager for an Ohio Congressman has been accused of embezzling more than $1.4 million, authorities announced Tuesday.

Jamie Schwartz, 41, faces charges of wire fraud and falsification of records. He stole the money from Republican Rep. Steve Chabot’s campaign by writing checks to himself and his companies that were for more money than they had earned, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Schwartz fabricated bank statements and other documents submitted to the Federal Elections Commission in an attempt to conceal the stolen money, prosecutors said, and misrepresented his father as the campaign’s treasurer.

If convicted, Schwartz faces up to 20 years in prison.

Schwartz’s attorney, Kevin Tierney, told The Cincinnati Enquirer that his client “accepts responsibility for his actions and is extremely remorseful,” adding that Schwartz has cooperated with investigators. Tierney declined further comment on the matter.

In September 2019, Chabot’s attorney said he had discovered that the congressman was the victim of “financial malfeasance.” Meanwhile, Schwartz stepped down as Chabot’s campaign manager and quickly closed his political consulting firm, Fountain Square Group.

