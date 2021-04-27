BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - Leaders of the North Dakota Legislature said Tuesday that they will seek to override the governor’s veto of a bill that would give lawmakers more oversight on how federal funding is spent.

Gov. Doug Burgum said in his veto message Tuesday that the bill “clearly violates the separation of powers doctrine” and would be unconstitutional.

The Republican-led Legislature passed the bill after the state received $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding last year. The North Dakota Emergency Commission headed by Burgum largely determined how the money would be spent. North Dakota is expecting more than $1 billion in addition federal coronavirus relief after the Legislature adjourns.

The vetoed measure would limit spending to $50 million by the panel during each two-year legislative cycle. It also would require the governor to call a special legislative session for expenditures above that.

Burgum, a Republican, said the $50 million “trigger” that would force the governor to call a special session would risk violating the state constitution by having the Legislature meet for more than the 80 days it’s allowed every two years.

The bill received broad support in both legislative chambers, with a 73-19 vote in the House and a 46-1 vote in the Senate. Lawmakers said they think it’s likely that the override attempt would get the two-thirds support it would need in each chamber to succeed.

The Senate scheduled its vote for later Tuesday. The House was expected to hold its vote on Wednesday.

