WASHINGTON (AP) - A North Carolina woman was sentenced Monday to 50 years in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release for production and distribution of child pornography, an assistant U.S. Attorney said.

Alyson Brooke Saunders, 25, of Greensboro, pleaded guilty in November to production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release.

According to court documents, while employed at a day care facility in North Carolina in early 2019, Saunders admitted to using five children in her care to create sexually explicit images and videos, including some in which she also engaged in hands-on sexual abuse of some of the children, the news release said.

Saunders then sent the images and videos to an online co-conspirator, with the knowledge that he intended to post them on the internet, the news release said.

