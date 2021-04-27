BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - Yellowstone County officials have released the name of a man who was found shot to death in a van prior to a standoff in Billings last week.

Dennis Gresham, 33, of Sheridan, Wyoming, died of multiple gunshot wounds, Sheriff Mike Linder told The Billings Gazette.

Officers were pursuing the van on Friday afternoon when it crashed and a man and woman got out and ran away. The woman was hit with a stun gun and arrested, officials said.

Officers pursued the man through a neighborhood and he ended up hiding in an attic. Police weren’t able to successfully negotiate or use chemicals to get the man to give himself up. Officers shot and killed him when he charged at them, Police Chief Rich St. John said.

That man’s name has not been released, however officials say he was a suspect in an April 19 case in which shots were fired through the door of an apartment in Billings. One of the rounds struck a woman in the head. She survived the shooting.

Investigators have not released information on any potential motive for the shootings.

