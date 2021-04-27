TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio plastic surgeon accused of drugging and sexually abusing more than 20 women and recording the assaults has pleaded guilty to federal charges in one of those cases.

Manish Gupta, 50, of Sylvania, pleaded guilty Monday to single counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and illegally distributing a controlled substance. He faces at least 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced Aug. 25.

The charges are related to the assault of a woman in September 2016. Prosecutors said Gupta shipped medical supplies to a hotel in California and then drugged, raped and recorded a sexual encounter with a woman while he was in Los Angeles for a medical conference.

Gupta, who ran clinics in Ohio and Michigan, drugged and assaulted escorts he hired when he traveled to medical conferences in large cities around the U.S., prosecutors have said.

