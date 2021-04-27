ST. LOUIS (AP) - One man died and a 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting inside a store on the north side of St. Louis, police there said.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Monday inside Martin’s Market at Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Billups Avenue, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Police have not released the names of the victims, but say the man who died was in his 30s.

Police said the teen was shot in his upper torso and was conscious when help arrived.

Police had not announced any arrests or named any suspects in the shooting by Tuesday morning.

The shootings marked a continuing trend of gun violence involving children in St. Louis. Well over 100 children were victims of gun violence in St. Louis last year, including several fatal shootings.

