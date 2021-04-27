ST. LOUIS (AP) - One man died and another was injured in a shooting on the north side of St. Louis, police there said.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Monday at Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Billups Avenue, according to investigators. Police have not released the names of the victims, but say the man who died was in his 30s.

Police said the second man took a bullet to the shoulder and was conscious when help arrived.

Police had not announced any arrests or named any suspects in the shooting by Tuesday morning.

