TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Police in Topeka have determined that the death of a woman that had initially been dubbed suspicious was a homicide and have arrested a teenager in the case.

Officers sent to the Topeka neighborhood Saturday night following a 911 call seeking medical help found the body of Hester Workman, 46, of Topeka. On Monday, police declared her death a homicide and arrested a 16-year-old on suspicion of first-degree and felony murder, as well as burglary, theft and obstruction.

Police have not said how Workman died and have not released the name of the teen. The Associated Press generally does not name juveniles charged with crimes.

