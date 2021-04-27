SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (AP) - A Florida woman killed her young daughter before fatally shooting herself, police said.

The woman’s older daughter got away from the home in Springfield, which is in the Florida Panhandle, and called police from a neighbor’s house late Sunday night, a news release said.

The 15-year-old girl told Springfield police that she woke up around 11:40 p.m. and saw her mother pointing a pistol at her, the release said. She told investigators she heard two shots as she was running to the neighbor’s house.

Officers found the bodies of the mother and a 5-year-old girl inside the home. Their names have not been released.

Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt told news outlets that a trauma team worked Monday to support the student, her family and friends.

