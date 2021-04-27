SMYRNA, Del. (AP) - An adult woman was shot to death Tuesday morning in the parking lot of a Delaware school, according to police.

No students at Smyrna Middle School were wounded in the fatal shooting, which happened just after 10:15 a.m., Smyrna Police Lt. Brian Donner said.

Donner added that investigators believe the shooting was a “domestic-related” incident.

The school was placed on lockdown as police investigated, and officers found the sole suspect two hours later following a chase that led into Maryland, according to Donner.

Police did not immediately name the suspect or give their relationship to the victim, who has also not been identified.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.