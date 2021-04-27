NORTHVILLE, Mich. (AP) - A suburban Detroit school official who was paid $6,500 after her district bought education materials from a vendor pleaded guilty Tuesday to obstructing an investigation of the deal.

Deanna Barash admitted that she deleted emails to try to thwart an investigation by agents and a federal grand jury.

Barash, 46, was an assistant superintendent in the Northville district. She directed the district in 2017 to pay $45,000 to Purpose Prep for social-emotional learning materials, according to her plea agreement.

Barash said she received $6,500 from Purpose and had an agreement for a slice of future profits.

“Safeguarding the integrity of our public schools’ expenditures is of the utmost importance,” said Saima Mohsin, acting U.S. attorney in Detroit.

Barash‘s latest job was in the West Bloomfield district. She quit in March just before the charge was filed.

