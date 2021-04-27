Sen. John Kennedy has a pithy message for police-defunding activists: Call in a junkie.

The Louisiana Republican, in an appearance on Fox News, said he does not accept “nor do I think most Americans accept, that most cops are bad people, or racist.”

But, he said, those who disagree and who think cops are racist, either deliberately or systemically, can seek help from sources without such moral taint.

“I’ve said it before, if you hate cops just because they’re cops, feel free to call a criminal, call a meth head the next time you get in trouble,” the conservative lawmaker said.

“Cops are necessary,” Mr. Kennedy told host Sean Hannity. “If you support defunding the police, you have tested positive for stupid.”

He also noted, as part of a list of “common sense” propositions, that most of the high-profile police killings of Black men involved another common thread besides race.

“Number three, it is immeasurably foolish to resist arrest,” he continued. “It is going to end badly even if no one is hurt.”

