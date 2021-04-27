IRVING, Texas (AP) - The 32-year-old brother of two teen sisters shot dead on New Year’s Day 2008 was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison for helping his father evade arrest for the slayings for more than 12 years, prosecutors said.

Islam Yaser-Abdel Said was sentenced in federal court in Fort Worth for his Jan. 19 guilty plea to conspiracy and harboring charges. The Irving man could have been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

His father, Yaser Abdel Said, was arrested last August on a capital murder warrant issued for the killings. His brother, Yassein Abdulfatah Said, 59, is to be sentenced June 4 for his Feb. 4 conviction of conspiracy and harboring charges. He, too, faces up to 30 years in prison.

Federal agents arrested Yaser Said in Justin, a small city 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Fort Worth. Authorities wanted him for the slayings of his daughters, Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18. His trial is set to begin May 5. Said’s son and brother were accused of conspiring to harbor his father in an apartment in the Fort Worth suburb of Bedford and later in a home in Justin.

The sisters were found shot multiple times in their father’s taxicab outside a motel in Irving, a Dallas suburb. Police found them after one of the girls called 911 from a cellphone and said she was dying.

