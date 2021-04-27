PHOENIX (AP) - A suspect in a shooting that left a woman dead at a west Phoenix business has been arrested, according to police.

Phoenix police said when officers arrived at the scene around 1 a.m. Sunday, they found 20-year-old Gloria Zermeno on the ground in the parking lot.

Zermeno had been shot in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said 37-year-old Vincente Diaz-Vargas is facing a first-degree murder charge after being identified as a possible suspect through collected forensic evidence, witness testimony and surveillance videos.

It was unclear Monday if Diaz-Vargas has a lawyer yet.

Police said there was a fight in the parking lot earlier in the night and it included Zermeno.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and saw that a car approached and slowed to a stop near the parking lot where Zermeno was standing.

Several shots were fired from the car before the driver sped off and Zermeno fell to the ground.

During a search of Diaz-Vargas’ home, police reported finding multiple handguns and rifles.

