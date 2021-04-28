FAIRFIELD, Ala. (AP) - One person has died and four others have suffered injuries in a drive-by shooting at an Alabama park, authorities said.

Deputies were called to a park and soccer complex in Fairfield just before 8 p.m. Tuesday after callers reported hearing gunshots, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said.

When deputies arrived, they found five wounded men, Deputy Chief David Agee said. One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the others were taken to a hospital. Their conditions and identities were not given.

Agee said investigators believe the men were in the park when somebody fired multiple shots at them from a car with “a high-powered weapon.”

“I believe this is going to be targeted,” Agee said. “It’s likely these individuals knew each other and had some type of dispute.”

He added that it was not immediately clear whether all of the shots were fired from the vehicle into the park or whether shots were also exchanged between the suspects and the victims.

No suspects were immediately announced and the investigation remained ongoing Wednesday.

