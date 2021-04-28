MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama state trooper arrested on charges of sexually abusing a child was placed on leave from work, police said.

Montgomery police began an investigation that resulted in trooper Christopher Bauer, 41, being charged with sexual abuse of a child younger than 12, sodomy and other sex-related offenses.

Bauer was being held in the Montgomery County jail with bail set at $105,000, news outlets reported. Court records were not available Wednesday to show whether Bauer had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Authorities didn’t release any details about the charges, which remained under investigation. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Bauer was put on leave after police began investigating.

