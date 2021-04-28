BOSTON (AP) - The driver of a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority bus sexually assaulted a female passenger and then refused to let her off, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Ali Ebban, 45, of Revere was held on $10,000 bail at his arraignment Tuesday on charges of kidnapping, assault to rape, and indecent assault and battery, according to a statement from the office of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins.

An email seeking comment was left with his attorney.

The woman got on the bus in East Boston on Saturday evening but missed her stop, according to prosecutors. She was the only passenger. She asked to be taken back, but the driver instead drove to Winthrop and turned off the bus. The driver sat next to her, put his arm around her, kissed her cheek and told her he could get her a green card, authorities said.

The driver ate his dinner, refusing to let her off the bus, then assaulted her, prosecutors said. She recorded audio of the alleged assault on her phone.

He finally let her off the bus when a woman walked past.

Rollins called the allegations “deeply disturbing.”

Ennab does not work for the MBTA but for a contractor. The T and the contractor are cooperating with the investigation.

