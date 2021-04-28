GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) - Grand Forks police are investigating a stabbing in a park near an elementary school.

Officers were called to University Park near West Elementary School about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. They found a male middle school student had been stabbed at least once. The victim told police a boy he knows was the perpetrator.

Police say the suspect was found at a nearby home, KFGO reported.

The victim was transported to Altru hospital by ambulance. His condition is not know. The investigation is ongoing.

