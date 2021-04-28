DENVER (AP) - A Colorado man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol building was arrested Wednesday on federal charges.

Logan Grover of Erie is charged with four criminal counts: knowingly entering a restricted building without authority, disorderly conduct, violent entry to Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, The Denver Post reported.

Multiple videos and photos show him taking part in the insurrection, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday and unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. Grover did not respond Wednesday evening to a phone message left at a number listed under his name.

Prosecutors said Grover posted on Facebook his plans to participate in the gathering, and two tipsters relayed that information to the FBI.

“If you accept the reality that the election was stolen, than (sic) you cannot accept Biden as the new president - & neither can I,” Grover wrote in the Facebook post, according to a screenshot included in the criminal complaint. “Which is why I flew to DC yesterday. I fought for this nation.”

The photos included in the complaint show Grover standing with other rioters both inside and outside the Capitol building. They do not show him taking violent action, although in his Facebook post, Grover said he expected violence to happen.

