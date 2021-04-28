A Texas couple is alive today thanks to a fierce survival instinct and the willingness to practice their 2nd Amendment rights.

David DeHoyos and his wife were relaxing on April 17 inside their Pearland home when they were forced into a life-or-death situation with a hammer-wielding home intruder.

“It’s just surreal that it happened to us so randomly,” the NASA photographer said of the 10:30 p.m. home invasion. “I heard a commotion going on downstairs, and I thought, well, that’s more than our two cats.”

Mr. DeHoyos grabbed his pistol and soon found himself face-to-face with a hammer-swinging attacker.

“I stuck the pistol in his side and I pulled the trigger three times,” he told a local CBS affiliate of the moments after the suspect also threatened his wife.

Most of the attack remains a haze prior to cops’ arrival and their rush to the hospital, although Robert Hebert was ultimately taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of burglary.

Some of the injuries the couple now are recovering from include: bleeding on the brain; brain swelling; a pierced eardrum; a broken orbital bone; and possibly permanent vision loss by Mr. DeHoyos.

“We absolutely know that it was God that got us through this,” Mrs. DeHoyos told the station.

Court documents viewed by the station on Tuesday show Hebert remaining in jail on a $575,000 bond.

