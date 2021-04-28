WINDSOR, Maine (AP) - A day care owner in Windsor was charged with assault after a 19-month-old girl was found unresponsive after she was put down for a nap.

Savannah Brann, 24, was charged with aggravated assault, assault on a child less than 6 years old and endangering the welfare of a child, the Kennebec Journal reported on Monday.

On March 9, Brann allegedly wrapped the child tightly in a blanket and tucked it under her, preventing her from using her arms, according to a detective’s affidavit. Brann later found the child unresponsive and performed CPR, she told the detective.

The child’s grandmother told the newspaper that the child had suffered brain damage and had lost the ability to walk, talk or see, the newspaper reported.

Little Beans Daycare is licensed as a family child care, but is currently closed, a spokesperson for the Department of Health and Human Services told the newspaper. The department has an open investigation into the day care.

An attorney for Brann, Timothy Zerillo, described his client as someone who loved and cared for children.

“This is in the very early stages, but these are very serious charges and my client is innocent of those charges,” Zerillo told the newspaper.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.