The new head of the Democratic National Committee said Wednesday the party will spend $20 million over the next year into laying the groundwork for the coming midterm congressional elections.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said the national party will take the fight to the Republican Party and put more focus on defending voting rights.

“My friends, this ain’t your grandmama’s DNC,” Mr. Harrison said in a National Press Club event. “We are planning to play a bigger role than ever before in midterm elections.”

Mr. Harrison said the $20 million investment is the “earliest and largest investment ever in a midterm election” and will allow the party to establish a footprint in congressional districts across the country.

“It will go toward electing Democrats in 2022, while laying the groundwork for 2024, 2030 and beyond,” he said. “With that investment we are going to take the fight directly to Republicans.”

