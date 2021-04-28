Federal investigators on Wednesday raided the New York City apartment of former President Donald Trump‘s ex-lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani as part of an ongoing investigation into the former mayor’s foreign dealings in Ukraine, according to a recent report.

The raid was executed after a search warrant was obtained, according to The New York Times. Citing sources, The Times reported that investigators are probing his role in the recall of Marie Yovanovitch, the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, who was abruptly removed from her post in spring 2019.

Electronic devices were seized in the raid, The Times said.

Investigators are said to be reviewing if Mr. Giuliani’s actions, while working as an attorney for Mr. Trump, violated foreign lobbying laws, The Times reported.

The Washington Times has reached out to the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan for comment.

Reports of an investigation into Mr. Giuliani broke last year after two of his associates, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested on suspicion of trying to funnel foreign money to a pro-Trump super PAC. Prosecutors have also accused the pair of using the funds to influence relations between the U.S. and Ukraine.

As part of that probe, prosecutors began examining Mr. Giuliani’s ties to the two men.

Mr. Giuliani has acknowledged that he sought dirt on Mr. Trump’s political opponents’ activities in Ukraine. His targets included then-candidate Joseph R. Biden, his son, Hunter, and Ms. Yovanovitch. He also spoke with a top Ukrainian prosecutor.

Under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, U.S. citizens must notify the Justice Department of contacts they have with foreign government or officials.

