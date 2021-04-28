ELKHART, Ind. (AP) - A 5-year-old northern Indiana boy who was shot in the chest inside his family’s home appears not to have suffered life-threatening injuries, police said Wednesday.

Elkhart Assistant Police Chief Chris Snyder said the boy was taken to a South Bend hospital Tuesday morning after officers and paramedics were called to an Elkhart mobile home park on reports of an apparent accidental shooting with injuries.

The boy, who had been shot in the chest, was initially believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries, but Snyder told The Associated Press on Wednesday morning that the youngster has since been stabilized and his injuries no longer appear to be life-threatening.

He said the boy was shot inside his family’s mobile home at the Four Seasons Mobile Home Park while others were also inside the home in Elkhart, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Chicago.

Snyder said additional details on the shooting were not immediately available and the shooting remains under investigation, but it still appears to have been an accident.

