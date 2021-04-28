In his first speech to Congress, President Biden on Wednesday night immediately and publicly recognized that the vice president and House speaker seated behind him at the podium were both women, for the first time in U.S. history.

“Madam Speaker, Madam Vice President — no president has ever said those words from this podium, and it’s about time,” Mr. Biden said, referring to Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Democrats were clearly giddy about the moment.

“Tonight, for the first time in American history, two women will be up at the dais for a president’s address to Congress,” tweeted Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Massachusetts Democrat. “I hope little girls everywhere will be watching — and dreaming big.

Reporters asked Ms. Harris on her way into the House chamber what the significance was of two women sitting behind the president for the first time.

“Normal,” Ms. Harris replied.

In his speech, Mr. Biden said the U.S. needs “to ensure greater equity and opportunity for women.” He called on Congress to pass the Paycheck Fairness Act to address equal pay in the workforce.

“It’s been much too long,” the president said. “And if you wonder whether it’s been too long, look behind me.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.