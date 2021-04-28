Maryland Governor Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that the state is no longer requiring masks to be worn outdoors, and all outdoor dining restrictions will end this weekend.

The Republican governor said during a press conference that the new mask rule is effective immediately and that it aligns with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines updated Tuesday.

Face coverings will still be required at “any outdoor venue,” indoors at all public and private businesses and while using public transportation, according to the amended mask order.

Beginning Saturday, Mr. Hogan said all outdoor dining rules will be lifted. Restrictions for indoor dining will remain in place, including seated service and social distancing requirements.

“We expect to be able to take additional actions in the weeks ahead and to return to a sense of normalcy,” Mr. Hogan said. “The fastest way to put this pandemic behind us once and for all is for every single eligible Marylander to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

As of Wednesday, health data show more than 1.9 million of the state’s more than 6 million residents are fully vaccinated, 445,493 total cases have been confirmed, as well as 8,521 deaths.

