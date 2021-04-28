RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A man charged in a fatal stabbing in Rapid City previously spent years behind bars for killing someone with a baseball bat, according to court records.

Antoine Bissonette pleaded not guilty Monday in Pennington County Court to second-degree murder in the death of Andrew Bear Robe on March 23.

He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the chance of parole if he’s convicted of murdering Bear Robe, a 44-year-old father from Pine Ridge.

Bissonette, a 40-year-old from Rapid City, was previously sentenced to about five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter for killing Daniel Bad Milk in 2012 in Pine Ridge, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Bissonette, his girlfriend and Bad Milk were drinking and watching movies together on Feb. 11, 2012, at Bissonette’s house, according to the factual basis document he signed. After the woman left Bissonette and Bad Milk began to fight.

One of them retrieved a baseball bat which Bissonette used to hit Bad Milk multiple times in the head and body, according to the document.

Bissonette was released from prison by 2016 to begin supervised release but violated his conditions multiple times, court records show. He was most recently released from prison in April 2019 after failing to complete a drug treatment program.

Few circumstances surrounding the March homicide are known since Bissonette’s arrest affidavit is sealed and attorneys haven’t shared information during court hearings.

