PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A suspect has arrested and charged in the shooting death of a man at a northeast Philadelphia mall last month, police said.

Gregory Smith, 21, was arrested Wednesday on murder and related charges in the killing of 20-year-old Dominic Billa-Lewis, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Smith has an attorney.

Billa-Lewis was shot multiple times in the chest on March 29 in the food court at Philadelphia Mills mall near the Northeast Philadelphia Airport and died at the scene, police said. District Attorney Larry Krasner said he was the stepson of an unnamed detective in the homicide/mon-fatal shooting unit of the prosecutor’s office.

A police spokesman said at least five shots were fired after what started as a fight between two groups of individuals. No other injuries were reported. The mall was placed on lockdown.

