WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) - A Massachusetts man decapitated his 71-year-old mother in the home they shared and was covered in blood when he opened the door to police, prosecutors said Wednesday at the suspect’s arraignment.

Dal Khan Mung, 29, of Worcester, was held without bail on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injuries. Mung was arraigned in his hospital bed where he is recovering from what authorities describe as self-inflicted wounds.

The judge entered a plea of not guilty on his behalf.

Robert Griffin, the defendant’s attorney, requested a mental health evaluation to see if his client is competent to stand trial, which the judge granted.

Mung is charged with repeatedly stabbing his mother, Nan Thang, in their home last Friday.

Mung called a family member and told them that he killed his mother and planned to kill himself, prosecutors said.

